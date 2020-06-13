The pandemic and lockdown have put all shoots on hold indefinitely. The industry is gearing up to restart as the Unlock mission by the government proceeds. However, there is still much to be planned and arrangements to be made. Moreover, there are still many who are concerned about starting so soon when we're still in the middle of the crisis.

As India attempts to restore normalcy, a report has emerged now spilling details about Bigg Boss 14. According to the media report, Salman Khan will be shooting the Bigg Boss 14 promo at his Panvel farmhouse where he has been since the lockdown began.

Salman Khan to film Bigg Boss 14 promo at Panvel farmhouse

Coronavirus turned the whole world on its head. Even as the government has decided to slowly release the lockdown and try to bring back normalcy in the country, cases continue to rise in India. Moreover, Maharashtra which has been the worst-hit by the virus is still deep in the woods.

The government has given films to resume shoot provided they follow numerous restrictions and strict guidelines. Still, many Bollywood actors are hesitant to get back to the set to work, considering the current state of things and risks posed by such a move. While producers are eager to start again as it is now a matter of livelihoods as well, there are huge calls to be taken.

Bigg Boss 13 ended with a bang recently, and due to the pandemic, there has been no way to start on the next season and get it on track. Although, a report has suggested that the makers are discussing and planning the next season. The promo for the season will most probably be shot at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse, where he is currently residing since the lockdown was announced to maintain social distancing.

Bigg Boss 14 is likely to go on the floors by October this year, optimistically. Reportedly, Salman has asked the makers to ensure that social distancing is the important theme of this year's season.