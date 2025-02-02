Former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover appeared on Bigg Boss 18's Weekend Ka Vaar in November 2024, where he confronted Salman Khan. During their meeting, Salman called out Grover for making false claims about him on the Vagehra Vagehra podcast in 2023.

On that podcast, the former BharatPe co-founder alleged that Salman had refused to click a picture with him during a brand collaboration ad shoot. Grover expressed his frustration, saying, "Bhaad mein jaa tu, aisi kaunsi heropanti hogayi" (Go to hell, what are these starry tantrums?).

Ashneer further claimed that Salman's team initially demanded Rs 7.5 crore for the collaboration but later agreed to a significantly reduced fee of Rs 4.5 crore, making the deal possible.

Salman Khan's Response

During his Weekend Ka Vaar appearance, Salman Khan slammed Ashneer for making inappropriate remarks and even quoting an incorrect amount.

Salman said, "The way you are talking now, you did not have the same attitude in that video. I do not feel bad about anything, but it is not right to create a false impression about someone. I just got to know that you were coming here. I did not even know your name. Since I had seen your video, I recognized your face. I think you should be careful about how you present yourself."

Ashneer remained silent for most of the conversation but later told Salman that making him the brand ambassador was one of the smartest moves. He then apologized, stating that he never intended to disrespect him.

Ashneer Grover Revives the Controversy

On Saturday, Ashneer reignited the controversy by claiming that Salman had created unnecessary drama during Weekend Ka Vaar. He also questioned why he was invited in the first place if Salman did not know him.

He said, "Faltu ka panga leke apna competition khada kiya usne. Main toh shanti se gaya tha jab mereko bulaya. Ab drama create karna ke liye aap kisiko bol do, 'Arey main toh aapse mila hi nahi. I don't even know your name.' Abey, naam nahi jaanta toh bulaaya kyun tha?"

("He unnecessarily created a rivalry by picking a pointless fight. I went there peacefully when I was invited. Now, just to create drama, you say, 'Oh, I never met you. I don't even know your name.' Hey, if you didn't know my name, why did you invite me in the first place?")

He further added, "Aur ek baat main bata deta hoon. Tum agar meri company ke brand ambassador the, toh aisa nahi ho sakta ki tum merese bina mile brand ambassador ban gaye. Mai bhi kamino ki tarah hi company chalata tha. Everything had to go through me." ("And let me tell you one more thing. If you were the brand ambassador of my company, there's no way you could become one without meeting me. I used to run my company just as ruthlessly. Everything had to go through me.")

Urfi Javed slams Ashneer Grover

Ashneer's statements quickly went viral, with social media users bashing him for bringing up Salman Khan again. Among those who criticized him was social media sensation Uorfi Javed.

Reacting to Ashneer's viral video, in which he addressed students at NIT Kurukshetra, Uorfi took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Bas ab ye Salman ke samne bolke dikha! This guy Salman's competition?" ( Say this to Salman on his face).

I hope you enjoyed the Bigg Boss weekend ka vaar ! I had good fun. And I am sure the particular episode got great TRP / viewership. BTW all of statements below are TRUE:



- Salman is a great host & actor

- Salman knows what works on Bigg Boss

- I’ve always praised Salman for his… pic.twitter.com/HH0iOzzZY3 — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) November 18, 2024

What went wrong between Salman and Ashneer

Salman Khan was hired as the brand ambassador for BharatPe while Ashneer was still associated with the company. In 2022, while speaking at Lovely Professional University, Ashneer had claimed that Salman's team initially quoted Rs 7.5 crore for an ad, which he could not afford. When he attempted to negotiate, Salman's team reportedly responded, "Sir, aap bhindi kharidne aaye ho kya? Kitni mandwali karoge?" (Sir, are you here to buy vegetables? How much bargaining will you do?).

Ashneer had replied, "Mere paas hai hi nahi paise, de hi nahi sakta." (I don't even have the money, I simply can't pay that much). Eventually, Salman agreed to reduce his fee to Rs 4.5 crore.

Meanwhile, Ashneer has recently become a part of a show called 'Rise and Fall' on Amazon MX Player. He is the host of the show where contestants will be divided into Rulers and Workers.