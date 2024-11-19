The former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover recently appeared on the Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episode where he confronted Salman Khan.

A clip from Weekend Ka Vaar has gone viral which shows, Salman Khan schooling Ashneer Grover over some controversial statements he made about him during a podcast in 2023.

Ashneer Grover pens long note after Salman Khan calls out his doglapan

On Monday, the Indian businessman took to his X account to react to the confrontation he faced by Khan on the show.

He wrote, "I hope you enjoyed the Bigg Boss weekend ka vaar! I had good fun. And I am sure the particular episode got great TRP / viewership. BTW all of the statements below are TRUE: Salman is a great host & actor. Salman knows what works on Bigg Boss. I've always praised Salman for his sense of self and business – not a single thing demeaning said for him ever. My deal numbers are always correct (bank/auditor verified). Met Salman in an exclusive meeting on the brand collab for 3 hours in May 2019 in JW Marriott Juhu – along with the director of ad (it's ok if he doesn't remember me – I was not a public figure then – he meets tons of people). The invite for coming as guest on Bigg Boss was not 'unnamed' – just like the cheque for the same ;) And finally I've a pic with him – which I didn't earlier (with no managers around). Thanks Salman Khan. Keep rocking!"

This came after Salman Khan Khan confronted Grover for making false claims against him during the Vagehra Vagehra podcast in 2023. During the episode, the former BharatPe co-founder recounted being denied the opportunity to have a picture with Khan during the brand collaboration ad shoot. "Bhaad mein jaa tu, aisi kaunsi heropanti hogayi (Go to hell, what are these starry tantrums),"

Ashneer said that Salman's team initially demanded Rs 7.5 crore, adding that the team eventually agreed to a significantly reduced fee of Rs 4.5 crore, making the collaboration possible.

Responding to this, Salman Khan slammed Grover and questioned him for making inappropriate remarks and even quoting the incorrect amount during the event.

Ashneer Grover remained mum for most of the time and then told Salman that making him the brand ambassador was one of the smartest moves. He then apologised to Salman and told him that he did not intend to disrespect him.

Salman Khan told Grover : 'Mujhe Aapka Naam Bhi Nahi Pata Tha' ( I diont even know your name)

"The way you are talking, you did not have the same attitude in that video. I do not feel bad about anything but it is not right to give a wrong impression about anyone. I just got to know that you are coming here. I did not know your name also. Since I had seen your video, I recognized your face. I think you should be careful about how you present yourself," Salman added.

