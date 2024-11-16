Salman Khan is back for the Weekend Ka Vaar after a gap of one week and doesn't seem to be in a mood to let the happenings of the past week go unnoticed. From grilling Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee to welcoming Dolly Chaiwala; Salman doled out some major dose of entertainment. However, the twist in the tale was the arrival of Ashneer Grover on the show.

Salman grills Ashneer

Salman Khan was seen welcoming the former Shark Tank judge on the show and was even seen sternly questioning him about the comments against him. Salman reminded Grover about the comments he had made against the actor. "Aapko jo humne brand ambassador dia (The decision to make you brand ambassador), I think that was one of the smartest moves I made."

To this, Salman questioned, "Lekin jis hisaab se ab aap baat kar ahe hani, woh jo maine aapka video dekha hai, yeh aapka attitude wahan par nahi tha (The way you are talking now, the video of yours that I saw earlier, this attitude wasn't apparent back then)." Ashneer tried to convince Khan and added, "Maybe in the podcast, it didn't come across correct."

Salman doesn't let go

However, the Tiger 3 actor was in no mood to let go of the matter that easily and further said that this version was coming out correctly as it is. Social media couldn't hold back their laughter and amusement at the conversation between the two. "First time I have seen Ashneer scared and nervous like this," a social media user wrote. "Doglapan (double standard) is personal," read a comment.

What Ashneer had said

Ashneer Grover had once said during a Vaghera Vaghera interview that he had kept Salman Khan as the brand ambassador for a brand. However, the manager told him not to ask Salman Khan for a picture as he doesn't like it. "Maine bola nahi khichwaunga photo, bhaad mein jaa tu, aisi kaunsi heropanti hogayi (I said won't get a picture clicked to hell with you. What is this attitude)," the former BharatPe co-founder had said.