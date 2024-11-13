Salman Khan missed the last Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 18 as he was busy with the shoot of his upcoming film in Hyderabad. In his absence, Ekta Kapoor and Rohit Shetty came down as the hosts. From pulling up Rajat Dalal, slamming Alice and Chahat playing the woman card, questioning Vivian's arrogance and reminding Karanveer of his attitude in the show; the two threw some major bombs.

TRPs taking a turn

The audience seemed to have lapped up the entertainment dose the two honchos gave over the weekend. The TRP ratings of the WKV hosted by Rohit and Ekta have been through the roof. If a report in Lehren is to be believed, the weekend episode garnered 70 million viewers in the live streaming at Jio cinema, which reportedly is a 218% hike over Salman's weekend hosting TRPs.

Not just that, even the episode where Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn came down to promote their film – Singham Again – received some massive viewership. The report states that the episode had 40 million views which is huge in comparison to the other weekends where Salman comes to host the episodes.

Date clash

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is basking in the success of his recently released Singham Again. The film has emerged as one of Shetty's fastest Rs 100 crore grossing films this year. Despite the clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the film has surpassed box-office expectations. Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, in an interview, said that the film's date couldn't be changed or postponed because of the theme of the film.

"We tried to avoid the clash (with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3) but the only issue was that we had the theme of Diwali otherwise we could have released the film anytime. After a week, both the films created a revenue of over Rs 300 crores which is quite rare," Rohit Shetty said in an interview.