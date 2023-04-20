Shehnaaz Gill is all set to for Bollywood debut - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The diva will be seen with starcast like - Salman Khan, Palak Tiwari, Harrdy Sandhu and many others in the film. Shehnaaz has been sharing sneak peeks of all the fun the team had on the sets. And recently, shared a selfie with Salman Khan.

Social media reacts

While the picture has grabbed almost a million likes, it has also left many netizens worried. Perhaps due to the camera angle, Salman's face looks tilted in the picture. And his fans and followers can't stop discussing it now. "#Bhaijaan on 21st April," wrote Shehnaaz while sharing the picture. "Salman Khan ka face ese aajib se kyu lag rha h (Why is Salman's face looking weird)," asked one user.

"Salman ka face teda ho giya shayed.kapil shrma k show me b muje lgha tha ab pic me b aise hi h (Salman's face has become tilted probably saw the same in Kapil sharma show and now here too)," another user commented. " vo Salman nahi duplicate hai," was one more comment on the picture. However, there were many who reasoned that the picture probably looked like this because of mirror view or selfie taken in mirror.

Salman wants Shehnaaz to move on

During the promotions of the film on The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman Khan had urged everyone to let Shehnaaz Gill move on. He had asked the fans and followers of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz to stop bringing up the trends over and over again. He reasoned that even Sidharth Shukla would want the same for Shehnaaz from wherever he was.