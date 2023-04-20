Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make the audience fall in love with her with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The Punjabi kudi is making her Bollywood debut with this film. It is no secret that Salman chose to offer the film to her after watching her enormous popularity in Bigg Boss. However, Gill now stresses on the fact that one break from Salman Khan hasn't sorted out her career.

On the one big break

"My journey is in my hands. It is on me how much I want to work on myself, what do I really want to do in life, the kind of characters I want to play. I have a long way to go. I will get films if I work hard on myself. Not that Salman sir has given me an entry, so everything is sorted. It is completely a lie if people believe that entry mil gayi hai Bollywood mein toh ab ye rising star (that I am a rising star just because I have gotten an entry in Bollywood)," she told Indian Express.

Shehnaaz went on to add, "I wish I continue like this, but I am aware I have to work hard. It isn't that I got a start with sir, got a Bollywood film and now offers will keep flowing. Today, talent is appreciated, and only talented people get opportunities. The world has become smarter today."

Salman Khan had urged her fans and followers to stop trending Sidnaaz and let the actress move on. He had said that even Sidharth Shukla would want Shehnaaz to get married, have kids and lead a happy life from wherever he is.