Just like every year, Baba Siddique's iftar party was a glittering event this time around too. From the topmost Bollywood celebs to the who's who in the television industry; everyone marked their attendance at the most looked forward to event at the year. Now, a video featuring Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai has taken over the internet.

What went down

In the video, Shehnaaz Gill is seen greeting everyone as she makes an entry into the venue. Rashami Desai, who is standing near the entry point, is seen walking over away from Shehnaaz towards the other side as soon as Gill enters. Many on social media were quick to call out Rashami for ignoring Shehnaaz. Let's take a look at some of the social media comments.

Shehnaaz is busy promoting her Bollywood debut – Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with Salman Khan. While promoting the show, Salman Khan urged the fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to stop trending SidNaaz tags furthermore.

Salman Khan wants SidNaaz trends to stop

"Kuch time pehle inko (Shehnaaz Gill) Sidnaaz Sidnaaz karke bolte the. Ab vo duniya mai nahi raha aur vo jaa pe bhi hai, vo bhi yahi chahega ki inki zindagi mai koi aaye, you know shaadi hojaaye, bacche hojaaye, par social media pe yeh kuch log jo sidnaaz sidnaaz karke, kya zindagi bhar yeh kunwari rahegi kya? (Some time back they used to call them sidnaaz sidnaaz. Now he is not in this world but wherever he is, he would also want that she get married and have kids. But people on social media saying sidnaaz do you want her to stay unmarried lifelong?)," Salman asked.