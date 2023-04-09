Salman Khan is one of the fittest actors of Bollywood. A known workout-holic, Khan often keeps giving his fans sneak peek into his fitness regime and intense workout sessions. And now, a picture of Salman Khan flaunting not his abs but his thighs, has become the top trend on social media. The picture has sparked a meme fest. Let's take a look.

Social media can't keep calm

"Ek tha thigh-ger," wrote one user. "Thunder thighs," another user commented. "That thigh should have its own social media account and followers," a social media user opined. Few even took potshots at the hand towel he had placed on his head. "Ek thhi nun," another social media user wrote. "Kisi ka bhai kisi ki nun," was another one of the comments on the picture.

Yentamma song in trouble

Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Eid project – Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film stars Salman Khan along with Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Sooraj Pancholi, Bhagyashree and many more celebs. Amid all this, Salman Khan's latest song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has landed in some hot soup. In the song Yentamma, Salman and Venkatesh are seen twinning in bright yellow shirts, mundu and sunglasses. However, their dance step wearing a veshti has not gone down with a particular section.

Former cricketer, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has objected to the song and the use of the "sacred" veshti. "This is highly ridiculous and degrading our South Indian culture. This is not a LUNGI , THIS IS A DHOTI. A classical outfit which is being shown in a DISGUSTING MANNER," Former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan reacted after re-tweeting a post.