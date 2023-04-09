Salman Khan's latest song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has received mixed reactions. The 'Yentamma' song featuring South star Venkatesh Daggubati along with Salman Khan. In the song, Salman and Venkatesh are seen twinning in bright yellow shirts, mundu and sunglasses. Now, former cricketer, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has objected to the song and the use of the "sacred" veshti.

Former cricketer slams the song

"This is highly ridiculous and degrading our South Indian culture. This is not a LUNGI , THIS IS A DHOTI. A classical outfit which is being shown in a DISGUSTING MANNER," Former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan reacted after re-tweeting a post. He also shared separate posts explaining the difference between a veshti and a lungi.

However, many on social media loved the song and Salman's look. "Salman in south Indian look is a vibe," one user wrote. "Salman should do south movies," another user wrote. "That is classic south song feel," a social media user commented. "So good to see Salman in veshti," another social media user wrote.

Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan on Eid this year.