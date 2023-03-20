Days after Lawrence Bishnoi threatened Salman Khan to either apologise for the blackbuck case or face consequences, Salman's PA has now received threat mails. Salman's security has been beefed up and the actor has been advised to stop ground events for now. A case has been filed by the actor's friend in Bandra Police Station.

What the mail said

"I regularly visit Salman's home and office. On Saturday, I was at his office, when I saw the threat email in Patel's (Salman Khan's PA Jordy Patel) inbox. The threat mail said Goldy bhai (Goldy Brar) ko baat karni hai tere boss Salman se. Interview (of Lawrence Bishnoi) dekh hi liya hoga usne shayad, nahi dekha ho toh bol diyo dekh lega. Matter close karna hai to baat karva dio, face-to-face karna ho vo bata dio. Abhi time rehte inform kardiya hai, agli baar jhatka hi dekhne ko milega," an ETimes report quoted Khan's friend Prashant Gunjalkar stating in his FIR.

Salman's security beefed up, family worried

The mail roughly translates to, "Goldy Brar wants to talk to Salman Khan. He must have watched Lawrence Bishnoi's interview by now, if not, make him watch it. If you want the matter to be closed, make me speak with Salman, while there is still time." Lawrence is currently lodged in jail and is said to be the mastermind behind Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's death.

The FIR against the gang members has been registered under sections 120-B (Punishment for criminal conspiracy), 506-II (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) under the Indian Penal Code.