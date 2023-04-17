Ever since Sidharth Shukla passed away, Salman Khan has turned into Shehnaaz Gill's guardian angel. From advising her on life and career moves to offering her his Bollywood film to make her debut with, Khan has been there for the Punjabi kudi ever since Bigg Boss. And now, while promoting their upcoming film – Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Salman also urged SidNaaz fans to stop trending it every now and then.

Salman's wise words

"Kuch time pehle inko (Shehnaaz Gill) Sidnaaz Sidnaaz karke bolte the. Ab vo duniya mai nahi raha aur vo jaa pe bhi hai, vo bhi yahi chahega ki inki zindagi mai koi aaye, you know shaadi hojaaye, bacche hojaaye, par social media pe yeh kuch log jo sidnaaz sidnaaz karke, kya zindagi bhar yeh kunwari rahegi kya? (Some time back they used to call them sidnaaz sidnaaz. Now he is not in this world but wherever he is, he would also want that she get married and have kids. But people on social media saying sidnaaz do you want her to stay unmarried lifelone?)," Salman asked.

The way Salman protecting Shehnaaz here ?❤️ MY HEART ??



Also her face here….even she’s hurt from seeing these things every where ?? #SalmanKhan • #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/NqCLAvaJ0R — k. (@karishmaokay) April 16, 2023

"Aur yeh jitney bhi Sidnaaz karte hai inmein se kisi ek ko chunliya toh vo abhi kahega haan mai tumhara hun. Toh kya bakwas baatien hai yhe, kisi ki sunana nahi sirf aapne dil ki suno and move on in life. (And these people saying Sidnaaz if shehnaaz chooses one of them then he will also say that I am yours. This is all rubbish. Don't listen to anyone, only listen to your heart and move on in life)," Salman urged Shehnaaz further.