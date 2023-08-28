Sangeeta Bijlani's latest appearance has set social media on fire. Sangeeta attended Miss Diva 2023 grand finale in a risqué dress and turned all eyes on her. Bijlani's jaw dropping glittery gown and immaculate beauty left everyone go weak in the knees. Social media went gaga over her glamorous look.

Social media goes weak in the knees

Many found it difficult to believe that the actress looked this ravishing at the age of 63 and the comments are a proof of that. "Salman Bhai abhi bhi scope hai," wrote one user. "I told my mother she is the same as her and mom couldn't believe it," commented another user. "Salman Khan please get married to her now," a user requested. "Uff isn't she less then 40 plus actress," asked a social media user. "Rocking at 63," another social media user commented. "Hard to believe," was one more comment on the video.

"Unbelievable and unreal, you have to be psychologically fit as well," another social media user wrote. "Stunning", "Gorgeous", "Ravishing", "Sensuous" were some more comments on the video. Now, coming to the gown that has become the talk of the town, Sangeeta wore the gorgeous outfit from the shelves of ITSOM.

All about the dress

The blush pink coloured, plunging neckline gown featured intricate bead and embellishment work. The body-hugging gown with fringe detailing made her stand out and has now become a statement of sorts. This was not the first time when the former beauty queen chose to wear something ITSOM.