Cricket players and Bollywood stars are considered demi-Gods in India, and they enjoy a huge fan following in all nooks of the nation. Due to this dramatic craze, these stars often get mobbed by their fans when they step out to public places. To avoid issues, most of these stars have employed personal bodyguards. Top stars in the nation are apparently paying a huge sum of money to their bodyguards, as they prefer security more than anything else.

Anushka Sharma's bodyguard is like her family member

Like other Bollywood stars, Anushka Sharma also has her personal bodyguard. Her personal bodyguard's name is Sonu whose real name is Prakash Singh, and he was with Anushka even before she got married to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

According to a report published on Zoom.com, Anushka Sharma is paying a whopping Rs 1.2 crore as an annual salary for Sonu. It should be noted that this amount is much more than the annual salary of several CEOs of many companies.

For Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Sonu is not just a personal bodyguard, and the duo considers him as a family member. Anushka used to celebrate Sonu's birthday every year, and during the shooting of Zero, the starlet had celebrated his birthday at the shooting sets.

Sonu protects Virat Kohli as well

Apart from providing security to Anushka, Sonu is also known for guarding Virat Kohli during public appearances, despite the cricketer having a separate personal security team.

When Anushka Sharma was pregnant, Sonu was known for providing complete security to the actress, and several times, Sonu was seen guarding Anushka like a shield with a PPE kit on.