On January 11, 2021, adorable couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their Lil angel. Doting daddy Virat took to his social media handle to make the announcement. Ever since their baby girl's birth, fans and paparazzi have been waiting to get a glimpse of their daughter. And today morning, the couple shared a picture of their darling daughter for the first time and also revealed her name.

Anushka Sharma and Virat name their daughter Vamika

Anushka Sharma shared a loved up happy photo of the trio. In the picture, we can see the Anushka caressing her adorable girl. Virat too, is seen smiling candidly and looking at his daughter.

The perfect family pic is simply the best thing you will see on the internet today.

The couple is all smiles as we can't get enough of them. Anushka revealed that they named their daughter, Vamika. She wrote, ''We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika ❤️ has taken it to a whole new level!

Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes!

Sleep is elusive , but our hearts are SO full ❤️ Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy ''.

As soon as she shared the post, Virat showered love and commented, ''My whole world in one frame ❤️''.

What does Vamika mean?

Vamika is generally the girl name, and it means Goddess Durga.

Anushka and Virat had requested the paparazzi's not to click their Lil angel's pic

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had earlier sent a note to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai, where they requested them not to carry pictures of their baby. "While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from, and we thank you for the same," read an excerpt from their statement.

Virat shared the news on Twitter

On January 11, The Indian cricket team captain had shared the happy news on Twitter. "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy, and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," he wrote.