New parents, Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli stepped out for the first time in public ever since their daughter's arrival on 11th January. Both of them beamed with happiness as they stepped out of the clinic.

Thank paparazzi for respecting their request

This is the first time Anushka and Virat were snapped since they welcomed their daughter at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. On Thursday, while posing for the paparazzi, Anushka even thanked the paparazzi and said, "Thank you for respecting."

Anushka looked stunning in blue denim, doting daddy Virat looked dapper in black

Anushka was seen in a blue denim shirt and matching denim jeans. She was also wearing a white face mask, but it was apparent that she was smiling behind it. Virat was seen in a black shirt and black pants. He also wore a mask. Both of them looked happy and posed for the photogs.

Netizens amazed with Anushka's post-pregnancy fit as a fiddle look

It's just been a few days and new mommy Anushka looks fit and healthy. Seeing her transformation after baby's birth, netizens commented on the video, "waah post-delivery weight loss."

An Instagrammer wrote, "Did she really lose all that pregnancy weight ??? How???"

"Anushka ki toh purane jeans hi fit jo Gaye", wrote another user.

Some of them also commented on her glow

A user said, "Anushka Sharma is looking times better now. That glow on her face uff it's too good."

Note for photographers

A few days after their daughter's birth, the couple had requested the media persons not to click or publish pictures of their daughter. They had also promised that the photographers would be provided all the content needed from the two but asked them to respect their daughter's privacy until she is mature enough to decide herself.

Hi, Thank you for all the love you have given us all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child, and we need your help and support." "While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same.

Virat announces the arrival of his Lil princess

Announcing the baby's birth, Virat had shared a note on social media on January 11, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy, and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," the statement read.

Daddy Virat changed his Twitter bio

The couple is yet to officially announce the name of their daughter.