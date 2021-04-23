Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten half-century during their IPL match opposite Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Kohli played an action-packed innings by scoring 72 runs in 47 balls that consisted of six fours and three sixes.

After scoring his first 50 of the season, Kohli raised his bat towards his teammates in the dugout and then the skipper pointed towards the stands and dedicated his brilliant knock to his newborn daughter Vamika. Kohli looked up at his wife Anushka Sharma and made a hand gesture of holding a baby in the arms after which he blew kisses towards her.

This cute gesture of Kohli towards his 3-month-old daughter has won millions of hearts and the video has gone viral on social media. Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with their daughter Vamika this year on January 11.

The RCB management has allowed the family members of the players to be with them during the season in India. Thus, Anushka Sharma and their newborn daughter are traveling along with Kohli. However, Anushka had also accompanied Kohli to UAE for IPL 2020.

RCB in IPL 2021

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has also become the highest run-scorer in the history of IPL by completing a benchmark of 6000 runs. With this match, RCB has yet again gained the top spot in the points table with 8 points. As of now, RCB has played 4 matches and has been unbeaten in the tournament so far. The team had opened the IPL season with a victory over Mumbai Indians and later defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The team is scheduled to play one more match in Mumbai and then they will travel to Ahmedabad for the third leg of the season, where they will play four matches. Following that, RCB will travel to Kolkata for the final five matches.