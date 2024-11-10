Taking serious note of the employees' indifferent attitude in implementing developmental programmes, Deputy Commissioner Reasi Vishesh Mahajan ordered withholding of the salaries of the entire Rural Development Department of the district including Engineering staff due to poor performance.

First time a senior officer has taken this strict action against erring employees for adopting the causal approach in implementing developmental projects in rural areas.

While reviewing the progress of the Rural Development Department in the district, the Deputy Commissioner observed that the progress of various developmental works was not satisfactory. After the review meeting, the Deputy Commissioner issued an order withholding the salaries of all Rural Development Department employees.

"Whereas, the progress of the Rural Development Department sector was reviewed today on 09-11-2024 at Conference Hall, DC Office, Reasi. Whereas, despite several instructions regarding expediting the progress under various developmental and beneficiary-oriented works, the progress is not satisfactory," reads the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner.

"In light of the importance of the Rural Development Sector for the execution of various Developmental works and beneficiary-oriented projects, timely completion of the projects is most important in rural areas of the district. Whereas, due to the poor performance the salary of entire Rural Development Department employees of District Reasi including engineering staff is kept withheld till further order," the order reads.

"Further, it is also hereby ordered that the Assistant Commissioner Development, Reasi shall submit a report through the Office of the Additional District Development Commissioner, Reasi justifying the improvement in the overall performance by or before 30th of November 2024 for taking further necessary action," the Deputy Commissioner stated in his order.

Action against absentee officials also initiated

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Reasi, Vishesh Mahajan also ordered action against officials found absent during a surprise inspection across several government institutions.

The unannounced visits covered the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Reasi, several health institutions, and key district offices.

The inspections aimed to check staff attendance, service quality, and adherence to official guidelines across these essential facilities. On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner, ADDC Sukhdev Samyal also visited several offices to check the status of absent staff. During the inspections, the Deputy Commissioner found multiple instances of employee absenteeism including officers.

DC orders withholding of salaries of medical officers

Taking serious note, the DC took immediate action by ordering the suspension of the salary of the heads of these institutions including Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Reasi, and Block Medical Officer till they provide satisfactory explanations for their staff's absence.

Additionally, employing a strict measure, the DC ordered the closing of the DC office main gate after 10.20 am, preventing latecomers, including officers, from entering the premises. The move aimed to send a strong message across the board on the importance of punctuality and adherence to official hours.