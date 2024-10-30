As many as one million fake people were getting subsidized rations in Jammu and Kashmir from government-run depots. These bogus beneficiaries were removed from the lists after Aadhaar seeding in the Union Territory.

This information was shared by officers during a meeting chaired by the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Satish Sharma to review function of the department. Satish Sharma took the maiden review of the department in which he was apprised of holistic transformation and streamlining of the public distribution system, brought through the introduction of reforms and technology.

Minister for Rural Development, Javid Ahmad Dar was also present in the meeting. At the outset, Commissioner Secretary Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), Zubair Ahmad presented an overview of the functioning of the Department with stress on reforms and new initiatives.

There are 25.11 lakh ration card holders in J&K

While apprising the Minister about various schemes presently in vogue for beneficiaries in J&K, he informed us that there are 25.11 lakh ration card holders in J&K covering 99 lakh beneficiaries with 100 percent Aadhaar Seeding.

He apprised that the Aadhaar Seeding has facilitated the removal of more than a million duplicate/bogus beneficiaries.

He added that in order to ensure that no eligible beneficiary remains out of PDS coverage, the Department has brought nearly 8.66 lakh beneficiaries under the PDS network during the last two years including left out JK Registrants on the e-shram portal.

He further apprised that the department has emphasized for inclusion of children born between 2011 to 2016, under Public Distribution

System (PDS), and for the convenience of beneficiaries, the department has identified locations for the opening of new FPS and further action as per policy will be initiated shortly in consultation with NIC for the opening of these FPSs.

The Minister was also apprised that the Public Distribution System in J&K is built around a strong and widespread network of 6630 ration shops and ePoS devices have been installed in all the sale outlets across J&K and the distribution process is fully automated with an Aadhaar authentication rate of 95 percent in transactions. Of these PoS machines, 6366 are working in an online mode.

The Minister was further apprised that the eKYC of 55.52 lakh beneficiaries under NFSA and 21.78 lakh beneficiaries under NPHH has also been completed by the Department in a mission mode to clean the PDS database.

The Commissioner Secretary also briefed that the department has also taken steps for implementation of Smart PDS and Route Optimisation in the lifting of stocks, as per the directives of the Government of India.

Regarding One Nation-One Ration Card (ONORC), he said that so far 1.43 lakh, ONORC transactions were made, taking J&K to 9th position in the country. He also said that during this period nearly 36.34 lakh portability (Inter-District) transactions were also made in J&K.

While speaking on the occasion, Satish Sharma instructed the officers of the Department of FCS&CA to ensure a hassle-free PDS and also consider diversification of commodities being provided under PDS.

While commending the efforts made by the department to make the Public Distribution System more transparent and people-friendly, Satish Sharma stressed taking all possible steps in coordination with the Union Government to further augment the food requirements of people, particularly the vulnerable sections, and make the system more convenient and hassle-free for the beneficiaries.

The Minister further impressed that the department shall take every possible step for ensuring that every deserving beneficiary shall be covered under the PDS.

Satish Sharma said the present government is committed to ensuring that all citizens of J&K get all benefits under the Public Distribution System and no deserving soul is left out.