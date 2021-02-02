After Saaho Prabhas has given his commitment to some big movies which include Radhe Shyam, Salaar, and Aadipurush. It was earlier reported that Prabhas' upcoming movie Radhe Shyam has neared its completion after the shooting is wrapped up.

In this frame of context, Prabhas is all busy as he kickstarted shooting for his upcoming movie Salaar. Salaar is directed by Kannada's KGF fame Prashant Neel. As both Prabahs and Prashant Neel have grabbed the interests of Indian movie lovers, the speculations around Salaar are high.

Salaar shooting updates:

The makers of Salaar had scheduled a shoot in the remote areas of Telangana. The making of Salaar, kick-started in the Godavarikhani opencast coal mines in Telangana, the area which has potential security issues from nefarious anti-social elements or Maoists. The team is to shoot in the nearby areas of the Kaleshwaram project, Peddapally, and the Singareni coal mines as well.

Being conscious of the security threat, Prabhas approached the Police Department requesting to increase security. Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana was in talks with Prabhas before kick-starting the shoot. The Commissioner had assured them safety, and the Salaar team is currently shooting under the strict vigil of 40 policemen.

Even though the security is tightened, the locals suggest that the team would wrap up the shoot as soon as possible to avoid potential attacks from the pseudo-Naxals.

Salaar stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead opposite Prabhas in this flick. On the other hand, Prabhas will next appear in Om Raut's upcoming movie Aadipurush, for which the making has been started.