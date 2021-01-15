Telugu actor Prabhas who gained pan-India popularity after his sensational movie Baahubali is to appear in an action thriller titled Salaar. This movie, being directed by KGF's director Prashant Neel, is expected to go on floors by the last week of January.

The makers of Salaar had organized an official launch/muhurat event today in Hyderabad. The guests of honor include Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Ashwathnarayan CN, filmmaker SS Rajamouli and Kannada superstar Yash. Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films was also present at the venue on this big day.

Talking to the media regarding the movie Salaar, Baahubali star Prabhas stated that he is excited to team up with Prashant Neel and the other technicians. "I'm really excited to start the shoot of the film. We are all set to reveal my look soon", Prabhas told.

The makers of Salaar are planning to unveil Prabhas' look and the other details regarding the casting soon. This movie is one of the most awaited projects in Telugu right now. It is reported that Salaar is going to be a multi-lingual movie with a colossal budget.

Buoyed with the huge success of KGF Chapter 1 starring Kannada superstar Yash in the lead role, Prashant Neel grabbed everyone's attention. The latest release of the KGF Chapter-2 teaser has doubled the hopes of the movie.

Here are some trending tweets on Salaar official launch:

A day to cherish ?

Darling #Prabhas love you anna ❤️

Starstruck everytime I see him ?

Clicked while telling him that I handle digital promotions of #Salaar ? #SalaarSagaBegins #SalaarLaunch pic.twitter.com/lbkzRFgXmq — Prasad Bhimanadham (@Prasad_Darling) January 15, 2021

Prabhas is currently starring in the movie Radhe Shyam in which Pooja Hegde is the female lead. This movie is directed by Radha Krishna and the first look poster was unveiled earlier. Prabhas is also in talks to act alongside Deepika Padukone, in one of his upcoming movies.