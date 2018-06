Sakshi Dhoni has reportedly said that she fears for her life and has applied for a gun license. The wife of Indian cricket star MS Dhoni intends to get either a pistol or a .32 revolver.

The star wife has asked for the license stating that she is often alone at home and also travels quite a bit for her personal work, reported Zee Media. She also explained that these factors make her a vulnerable target and hence wants to carry a weapon along.