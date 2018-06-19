Security officials of IndiGo Airlines and the Jaipur Airport went into a tizzy early Tuesday, June 19, morning, after the call centre of the carrier received a bomb threat call for its Jaipur-Mumbai flight.

The call was reportedly received around 5.30 am and the unidentified person told the airline that there was a bomb threat to the Mumbai-bound flight 6E 218. The officials could not check the aircraft, the flight had already taken off by the.

IndiGo's flight 6E 218 departs from Jaipur at 5.05 am and lands in Mumbai at 7 am.

Speaking of the threat, IndiGo Airlines said in a statement: "We immediately reported the matter to Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) and followed all laid down security protocols."

However, the threat was later found to be a hoax. "Following the clearance by the authorities, operations will be resumed as normal," IndiGo added.