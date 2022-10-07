Sajid Khan's participation in this season of Bigg Boss has landed in some soup. Many have accused the makers of overlooking the allegations against the filmmaker and brining him onboard. Actresses like Shilpa Shetty, assistant director Saloni Chopra and model-turned actress Rachel White and many others had spoken up about being abused or harassed by Khan.

What the actress accused Sajid Khan of

The Lipstick Under My Burkha actress Aahana Kumra had also opened up about her experience with Sajid Khan. Aahana revealed that she was invited to Sajid's home for audition and she went there despite having heard things about him. She added that Sajid invited her to his room, which was dark saying that his mother was there in the other room and he didn't want to disturb her.

Aahana's harrowing experience

Aahana added that she told him about her mother being a cop which made him behave but he went on to ask her repulsive questions. "He wanted to chat with me. I told him my mom's a police officer which I think made him behave. But he still asked me bizarre questions like, 'Would you have sex with a dog if I gave you Rs 100 crore?"

"I guess he was trying to give me gyaan on how I need to be a dumbf*** or laugh at his sexist jokes, if I wanted to be a mainstream heroine in his films. He implied that I think too much and that I am too vocal about what I think. Hence, I am not mainstream actress material," she further told a leading news publication.