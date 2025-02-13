Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of Bollywood's most loved couples. Together they are an absolute power couple who inspire and set love goals. They are unabashedly romantic and never shy away from expressing their love for each other, even publicly. Over the course of the years, many of their co-stars have spoken about how well Kareena and Saif treat each other, and many actors from the newer generation always talk about how much the two inspire not only in terms of career but also in terms of love.

Ameesha Patel, who had shared screen space with Saif Ali Khan in the film 'Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic,' recently spoke about how Saif once walked an extra mile to plan a surprise for Kareena Kapoor on Valentine's Day.

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, the actress recalled certain events that transpired during the shoot of the film. She said that she also shared a great bond with Saif over the course of the film and the two happened to bond over books and their similar educational backgrounds.

The actress shared that Saif had planned a rather sweet surprise for Kareena when they started dating.

She said, "During the course of the shoot of Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, Valentine's Day happened, and Saif had recently started dating Kareena. Saif called me one day and said, 'Listen Ameesha, I need these dates but Adi (Aditya Chopra) has said to check with Ameesha if she's willing to adjust. I want to go to LA to be with Kareena and I want to take her out.' I was like, 'Ok Saif, I'll adjust my dates.'"

Saif and Kareena's love story is nothing less than an absolute Bollywood romance. The two first got close while filming for Tashan in 2008. After dating for a couple of years, they decided to marry on October 16, 2012. This royal couple is the proud parents of two: Taimur and Jeh.