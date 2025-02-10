Saif Ali Khan has shared shocking details of the night of the attack on him. Ever since the attack on Saif Ali Khan by an intruder inside his home, there were many rumours and speculations going wild about the whole attack. Questions were raised on the authenticity of the attack on him and Khan's quick recovery.

And now, the Nawab of Pataudi, in a tell-all-interview with Anshul Chaturvedi of TOI, has spoken in depth about the intruder entering their home, the fight between him and the accused and lots more. One question that kept making the headlines was Taimur accompaying a bloodied Saif to the hospital. People wondered why little boy Taimur and not Kareena Kapoor Khan accompanied him to the hospital.

"He was slashing at my neck, Kareena was screaming": Saif Ali Khan reveals shocking details of attack

Why Kareena went to Karisma's home after attack?

Saif Ali Khan has now said in the interview that the couple feared that the intruders were after Jeh Ali Khan, since it was his bedroom where the man had entered. The two also feared that there could be more intruders hiding somewhere inside the home. Hence, when Saif locked the accused with the help of a house help inside one of the bathrooms, Kareena insisted that he go to the hospital.

While she wanted to quickly take Jeh to safety at Karisma Kapoor's home, there was an understanding between the two that the Devara actor wouldn't "die" of the injuries.

"She said – you go to the hospital and I'll go to my sister's house. She was making calls frantically – but nobody was up. And we looked at each other, and I said, "I'm fine. I'm not dying". And Taimur also asked me – "Are you going to die?' I said, 'No."

Why Taimur accompanied Saif?

Saif revealed that he wanted to take Taimur along as he was getting a soothing feeling looking at him. He also felt that if those were his last moments, he would want his son to be around. "He was absolutely composed. He was fine. He said, 'I'm coming with you.' And I thought, if something happens... I was getting a lot of comfort just from looking at him at that time. And I didn't want to go alone," the Dil Chahta Hai actor said.

"My wife sent him knowing what he would do for me. Maybe it wasn't... at the moment, it was the right thing to do. I felt good about it. And I also thought, if God forbid, something happens, I'd like for him to be there. And he wanted to be there also," Saif added.