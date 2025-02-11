After almost a month of the ghastly attack on Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan was finally spotted on the sets. Kareena had been maintaining distance from the limelight and the paparazzi ever since an intruder barged into the couple's Mumbai home on January 15. Bebo was spotted heading towards her vanity van in casual wear in Mumbai today.

Kareena's demeanour

As the paps surrounded the actress, Kareena waved to them and even said hi. Some of the fans and followers of the Singham Again actress were left worried with her recent appearance as they felt she didn't look like her usual bubbly and energetic self.

"She looks shaken," wrote a user.

"She looks emotionally weak," a social media user commented.

"So happy to see her on sets after so long!" another fan commented.

"You can sense something has changed," another follower dropped a comment.

Kareena's public appearance comes a day after Saif Ali Khan's explosive interview detailing out each and everything that happened on the night of the attack came out in a newspaper.

How the family reacted to attack on Saif?

Saif Ali Khan's interview answered many looming questions people had about the whole incident. From why Taimur accompanied him to the hospital to how the attacker entered, why there weren't any drivers at home and many such questions were answered by the actor in the detailed interview.

Saif Ali Khan had revealed in the interview with TOI that there was a fear of him catching infection and Sharmila Tagore was quite particular about everyone maintaining hygiene and safety protocol around the actor in the hospital. So much so, that even doctors feared her. The Nawab of Pataudi added that Sharmila Tagore also sang him a lullaby when he was under the effect of anaesthesia.

The Dasara actor recalled that Ibrahim Ali Khan was quite emotional seeing him, more than he normally is. He also added that even Sara seemed overwhelmed with the whole thing.