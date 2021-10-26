Saif Ali Khan is not called the Nawab of Pataudi for nothing. Apart from oozing the class and style of nawabs, the Khan has a massive amount of wealth and properties. Saif Ali Khan is one of the richest actors of the country and hails from a royal lineage. However, Saif might not be able to give a single penny to his four kids. Here's why.

Saif's property in dispute

As per a report in Bollywoodlife, majority of Saif's properties fall under the Enemy Disputes Act of the Indian Government. The report states that no one can claim inheritance to such properties. If one wishes to challenge the Act, Saif would have to first move the High Court. And if he loses the case there too, he would have to move the Supreme Court. The report states that under such Act, the last resort is the President of India.

The report states that Saif Ali Khan's great-grandfather, Hamidullah Khan, who was the Nawab under the British regime, never wrote a will. And due to it, the properties might be challenged by Saif Ali Khan's close relatives from Pakistan. And hence, chances of his kids not inheriting any property or asset is more than the chances of them landing the massive property.

Saif clearing lease of Pataudi Palace

Saif Ali Khan had spoken at length about how he cleared the lease of the Pataudi Palace. "It wasn't really re-buying, it was clearing a lease and blah blah. Money has not come easy also. I mean, half the businessmen in this country and all these guys are the people who inherited fortunes and we didn't. But we are more privileged than people who are badly off," the actor told Bollywood Bubble.