The controversies surrounding Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film 'Spirit' do not seem to fade away. Every day, new updates are coming up, and fans are absolutely hooked on it, wanting to know what exactly is going on. All the controversies began when reports suggested that Deepika Padukone had been "dropped" from the film due to her "unjustified demands." One of the demands that she made was not to shoot beyond a time frame of 8 hours every day, among other things. Amidst all the ongoing tension, Saif Ali Khan spoke about the importance of focusing on work-life balance.

Saif, who was recently at the Arab Media Summit, spoke about how pivotal it is to be focused on a proper work-life balance. He shared his own personal experience and mentioned the kind of toll long hours of work can take on a person's mind and emotions.

The actor said, "I hate coming home and seeing the kids already asleep. That's not success. Success is being able to say, 'No, I need to go home now to catch that half hour with them." He further added, "We get four holidays a year, and when my kids are on break, I don't work. That time is sacred."

Saif further went on to mention how he has maintained a balance between calling his parents and children. He said, "I'm at that crazy age where I have to call both my mum and my children. You think it's just your parents you have to check on, then you realise it's both."

The actor who is a father to four kids emphasised the fact that work is certainly important, but so is spending time with your family. He very articulately mentioned what success means to him, and it had a lot to do with the importance of being able to draw boundaries and saying NO when required.

Saif said, "Working is important, yes. But so is cooking pasta together, having a meal, and focusing on the kids. That's the real glue of life. Success and privilege, for me, is being able to say no to work and yes to time with my family."

Earlier, Ajay Devgn too had come in support of Deepika Padukone and mentioned that the film industry needs to understand such things.

In other news, Deepika has already been replaced in the film by Tripti Dimri and will now be starring in the film opposite Prabhas. Amidst all of this, Vanga has gone on to hint that Deepika has tried to leak the film's script as well.