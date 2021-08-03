Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are not called the Pataudis just for the sake of it. And their latest photoshoot is proof of their royal demeanor and regal presence. Pictures and videos of Soha and Saif's latest photoshoot have taken over the internet. The two were promoting their brand, House of Pataudi.

Sharing the pictures and videos, Soha wrote, "Behind the scenes with @houseofpataudi" In the videos, the brother-sister duo is seen flaunting various outfits and posing in their traditional best. Social media has gone gaga over their charismatic personalities and many want to see them together in a film as well. "This is called Nawabi ada", said one user. "Royal and powerful," said another user. "You two should do a film together," opined another user.

In other news, singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan have surprised everyone with their massive transformation. The two came together for a click and their heavy body transformation has left many jaws dropped. Shaan took to social media and shared a picture with Sonu to wish him on his birthday. He wrote, "Very Happy Birthday Champ!!! @sonunigamofficial Have another Rocking Year .. full of Love, Cheers, Peace and MUSIC !!!! More power to you bhai."

The picture seemed to have taken right after a workout and the duo's muscles were not easy to miss. Social media was mighty impressed with the two and showered them with compliments. Sonu might be quite popular on social media but we haven't seen him on a television reality show for a while now.

"I am a man of clear words. Nobody can tell me how to behave because we belong to that purest school of music and life. If I am asked to do it, I will do it. But will I really enjoy doing things that I don't want to do on reality shows?" Sonu Nigam had told Indian Express.