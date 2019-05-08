Here's a piece of exciting news for fans of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The actor will make his small screen debut with the much-hyped show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, which features Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover.

The 48-year-old actor started shooting for his portions on Tuesday, May 7, at the Mehboob studio in Bandra, Mumbai. Saif introduced the main characters to the audience. "Saif shot a sequence where the leads are deciding where to go on a date. He shot alone for the part which featured a monologue and involved voice modulation as he is also shown giving voiceover for the female protagonist. The shoot went on for four-five hours," a source told the Times of India.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is a love story produced by Sandiip Sikcand and is expected to go on air in a few weeks time.

It marks Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika's return to the small screen after Sasural Simar Ka went off air. Before Dipika, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was approached to play the role. She had, in fact, agreed to come on board as at that time there were talks of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein going off air. However, Divyanka had to turn it down after her show got extended and Ekta Kapoor offered Divyanka her digital debut Cold Lassi And Chicken Masala.

Meanwhile, the show would also feature Bigg Boss 12 contestant Romil Chaudhary in an important role. Rumour also has it that Romil will play Dipika's lover on screen.

Interestingly, Romil and Dipika never got along during their stint inside the Bigg Boss 12 house. Such was their equation that the two couldn't see eye to eye on the reality show. Dipika had even expressed her hatred towards the contestant in her winning interview. So, when the news of Dipika and Romil coming together broke, it created waves among fans.