Now that the vaccination drive in India is at its prime, not just common people but even celebrities are coming forward to get the jab. Several Bollywood celebs have taken the first dose of the vaccine against Covid 19. Let's take a look at five of those celebs.

Kamal Haasan: After urging the government not to play the game of vaccine politics, Kamal Haasan took the first jab against the virus. Sharing pictures of himself getting vaccinated, Haasan wrote, "Sri Ramachandra Hospital I got vaccinated. Everyone who cares not just about themselves but also about others should get the vaccination immediately. Today immunization of body, next month vaccination against corruption. Get ready."

Satish Shah: Satish Shah's pictures of standing in queue to get the vaccine had surfaced recently. Netizens lauded the phenomenal actor's humility as the actor had no airs about himself. Satish Shah has been a part of cult shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Ye Jo Hai Zindagi, Dekh Bhai Dekh and many others.

Saif Ali Khan: Though Saif Ali Khan has not made any announcement of it, several pictures of the actor waiting in queue at a vaccination centre surfaced online. The actor was seen sporting double masks and was patiently waiting for his turn at the vaccination centre.

Hema Malini: Hema Malini, 72, has also taken the first jab of the vaccine against coronavirus. Sharing her pictures, she wrote, "I have taken the Covid vaccine along with the public at Cooper Hospital."

Shilpa Shirodkar: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar was one of the first celebs to have received the vaccine. The actress received both shots of the vaccine for Covid – 19 in Dubai. "Vaccinated and safe! The new normal... here I come 2021. Thank you, UAE," she had tweeted. Shilpa has played the lead in films like Gopi Kishan, Kishen Kanhaiya, Aankhen, Bhrashtachar, Bewafa Sanam and many others.