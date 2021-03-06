Saif Ali Khan is the latest celebrity to receive Covid 19 vaccine jab in Mumbai. As per a popular Instagram account, Saif received the first dose in the second phase of the vaccinations. Saif is the third celebrity after Satish Shah and Kamal Haasan to receive the vaccine. This was Saif's first jab and the second one remains to be taken.

Saif Ali Khan was clicked waiting for his turn in a long queue. The actor was seen wearing a blue kurta and beige pants. He had his face covered in double set of masks. Saif has recently become a proud parent again. Saif and Kareena Kapoor welcomed their second baby boy into the world on February, 21. The couple is keeping their little one hidden from the public eye unlike during his first born.

Prior to Saif, Kamal Haasan had also taken the jab. Haasan had earlier urged government to not play vaccine politics. He had said, "Vaccine is life saving drug, not a sprinkling promise. You are used to playing with people's poverty. If you dare to play with their life, your political longevity will be decided by people."

The Hey Ram actor, 66, has taken the vaccine now. "Sri Ramachandra Hospital I got vaccinated. Everyone who cares not just about themselves but also about others should get the vaccination immediately. Today immunization of body, next month vaccination against corruption. Get ready ," he tweeted. Haasan also shared pictures of himself getting vaccinated. Pictures of veteran actor Satish Shah getting immunised had also surfaced online. Shah was seen patiently waiting in the queue for his turn.