Every Bollywood fan is sure to have a few favorite Bollywood real-life couples that they love to the core, and there is not an iota of doubt on the fact that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are surely to top that list for many. Saif and Kareena are among the most revered couples in B-town. While individually, both of them have done phenomenally well and are at par with each other, together, they are a power couple who can take the town by storm. However, any successful relationship goes through a lot of trials and tribulations—theirs did too. Recently, Saif opened up about how he would feel jealous of Kareena working with other actors.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Saif spoke about his insecurities in the relationship and how with time his relationship only grew stronger with Kareena. He spoke about how Kareena has a natural side of her being a mother, wife, and homemaker despite being a successful actor. He opened up about how being in a relationship with her is different than being in a relationship with anyone else. Saif was also extremely candid about how there are no expectations placed on women in his family.

He said, "She is truly an incredible woman, and I am so lucky to be with her because she is one of the most patient and loving people I have met. She is absolutely wonderful. I can go on and on. I know it's a bit mushy." Saif further added, "She makes a wonderful home for us. She's a very creative person in front of the camera, but she's equally creative with us."

Talking about their early days in the relationship, Saif admitted that he was jealous of Kareena working with any other actors.

He said, "In the beginning, I wasn't very easy to deal with. Maybe I was a bit jealous and unsure of how to react to her working with other men. It was all new. These are emotions you need to process maturely, and you need a lot of trust and belief in each other. When things are new, and if you're naturally insecure in a relationship, it can be tricky to navigate. Normally, I had gone out with girls who had nothing to do with movies as such. The one that struck me was that my rivals would be her allies, and I was like, 'How do you work that?'. But love triumphs that."

The actor mentioned how he puts and chooses Kareena's happiness over everything else and even if that means that he would have to celebrate the success of a rival.

As per speculation, Kareena and Saif's relationship began on the sets of 'Tashan.' The two kept the relationship under wraps and got married in 2012.