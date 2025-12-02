Kareena Kapoor Khan is breaking the internet with her pictures from Qatar Grand Prix event. Bebo oozed sass and glamour as she attended the hyped Formula 1 event. From flaunting her pout to the little souvenir for son Taimur Ali Khan back home, Kareena gave us a sneak peek at her power packed day. Sharing pictures from the event, Kareena wrote, "Qatar F1- 2025."

Meeting the legends

The 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' actress oozed boss woman vibe in a white shirt, white trousers and a crisp blazer. Sharing a picture of her wristband, she wrote, "Keeping the band for Tim." In another picture of F1 racing by, a wowed Kareena wrote, "What a race!"

Not just this, the diva also got the chance to meet a number of renowned celebrities. From chit chatting with David Beckam, interacting with Steve Harvey to posing with British chef Gordon Ramsay; Kareena was on a roll. Fans and followers were amused to see Kareena, Beckam, Ramsay and Harvey in one frame.

Kareena on teaming up with Meghna

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's next titled – Daayra. The crime-drama thriller will star Prithviraj with the 'Begum of Pataudi'. The actress had taken to social media to announce the film and had called it a "dream team". "As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I'm thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director's chair. I've long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true," she had written.

"The opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj is also a highlight, and I'm drawn to the film's bold, thought-provoking narrative. Daayra promises to be a cinematic experience that challenges and inspires, and I look forward to working with Meghna, Prithviraj, and the team at Junglee Pictures on this powerful, timely film," Khan added.