One could say that Saif Ali Khan is at the peak of his career. While Sacred Games has launched him as an elite star, his role in Tanhaji has won him critical applause. And with Jawaani Jaaneman, the actor seems all determined to tick all the right boxes of the commercial sector.

While Saif is gearing up for the release of Jawaani, his daughter Sara Ali Khan is making waves with the trailer of Love Aaj Kal. Though Sara and Ibrahim gel well with Saif now, there was a time when things weren't all happy and glory in the Khan household.

Saif, an absentee father

Talking about being an absentee father, Saif Ali Khan told Mumbai Mirror, "I may not have been responsible at various times while in my 20s, but I've always been there and ready to do the best that I can do at that time for my kids. I have never felt like an absentee father. I sometimes call Taimur Ibrahim or Sara; love is a funny thing with your children because, on one hand, you can't differentiate between them and on the other, you can't replace one with the other. Even if one is being annoyed, the other can't really make you feel better. They are all individuals in their heart and head."

"The difference, I suppose, is that I'm a little more patient now, whereas when and Ibrahim were young, I was busy trying to build my career. And since I didn't really know what I wanted, I was a bit more selfish when it came to giving them. I'm still a bit selfish with my time, but I'm much more patient than I was. When we're in London, we go to my friend Salim's house. Everyone's around, including the kids, and I can just sit and watch them run around," he added.

Saif's take on Love Aaj Kal trailer

"Ahmmm..I don't know why.. I still remember shooting for Love Aaj Kal. Yes, I saw the trailer and I obviously wish them all the very best and wish Sara the best in everything she does. She is my daughter. Ahmmm.. I kind of liked my trailer more. What to say? But, I wish them all the best," Saif Ali Khan had said about the Love Aaj Kal trailer.

"It's great but I don't know how to feel about it. Even I could have acted in the sequel (laughs). I just did the remix of my song, Ole Ole (from Yeh Dillagi) for Jawaani Jaaneman and now my daughter is acting in a sequel of my film. It's lovely and I wish her all the best. Time really is flying," Saif Ali Khan, who was the original star of the movie, had earlier said.