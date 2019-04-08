After months of anxious wait, the much-anticipated trailer of Sai Pallavi's 'Athiran' is now released online. The trailer has already gone viral on YouTube, and within one hour, it has racked up more than 73,000 views.

The trailer of the movie indicates that 'Athiran' will narrate a mysterious tale in the backdrop of a mental asylum. The dialogues showcased in the trailer make the audiences realize that Fahadh Faasil is playing the role of a psychiatric doctor, while Sai Pallavi will be seen in the role of a young woman suffering from autism spectrum disorder.

The film's trailer is set in a dark mood, and it can be speculated that the director has blended elements of thrill, chill, suspense, and horror in the movie.

In the meantime, a section of YouTube users has started alleging that 'Athiran' is a movie which is inspired from the Hollywood thriller 'Shutter Island' directed by Martin Scorcese. Interestingly, some of the scenes portrayed in the trailer justify these allegations, and we can sense some similarities between 'Shutter Island' and the trailer of this flick.

'Shutter Islands' had Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role, and it shows the story of two investigators who reached a mental asylum to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a patient.

'Athiran' is directed by Vivek, while PF Mathews has penned the script. Apart from Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi, the film also stars Prakash Raj, Renji Panicker, Atul Kulkarni, Sudev Nair, Shanti Krishna, Lena, Nandu, Leona Lishoy, and Surabhi Lakshmi in other prominent roles.

Ghibran has composed the background score of the movie, while Anu Moothedath has cranked the camera. 'Athiran' is produced by Century Kochumon in the banner of Century Investments.

However, we should wait until April 12 to know whether 'Athiran' is inspired by 'Shutter Island'.