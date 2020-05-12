Southern actress Sai Pallavi is said to have undergone intense training in combat skills to play the role of Naxalite in Rana Daggubati's Virata Parvam, which is being directed by Venu Udugula.

It is known that Sai Pallavi is very careful about the kind of roles and movies she does. Unlike other actresses, she does not accept everything that comes to her ways. That's why most of her movies are hit at the box office. She has very popular with the village belle and the girl-next-door roles. Now she is returning with another interesting role in Virata Parvam, which is already making waves in media.

Rana Daggubati recently released Sai Pallavi's first look from Virata Parvam on her birthday and it is getting good traction. The Baahubali actor tweeted the poster and captioned it with, "To my co-star and comrade @saipallavi. senthamarai, wishing you a very happy birthday. May the might of the pen, and compelling stories always journey with you!!"

"While Virata Parvam is a political thriller, it also has a beautiful love story. Sai Pallavi's role will be an extraordinary one. Her character discusses all kinds of issues related to women in different phases. Virata Parvam will be made in Telugu but later it might be dubbed since Rana has a pan-India recognition," the Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

Sai Pallavi is said to have undergone intense training in a range of combat skills under an ex-Naxalite in the social drama. "She plays a passionate singer, but the circumstances force her to join the Naxal movement. Rana Daggubati plays a cop in the film, which is set in the backdrop of serious political issues of the '90s," another source with knowledge on the matter told Deccan Chronicle.

However, Sai Pallavi celebrated her 28th birthday on May 9 and was flooded with wishes. In reply, she tweeted, "I don't know where to start and what to write. It's an emotionally challenging time and I wasn't in a very celebratory mood this birthday because of all that's been going on around us for a while now. But seeing all your immense love that came my way, I have to agree that I feel so rejuvenated and I'm humbled. I don't know if I deserve this love but You've all got me craving for it and I'll do my best to reciprocate the love. I wish you all abundant happiness and good health. Thank you so much."