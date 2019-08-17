It has been a long time since actress Tabu was seen in a Telugu movie. Actually, it has been more than a decade. And now, the versatile actress is back to Telugu film industry with Allu Arjun starrer and Trivikram directorial Ala Vaikuntapuram Lo.

She joined the sets of the film recently, and the makers of the film have released a small video of the actress from the sets as she was prepping herself for the shoot. The makers have revealed nothing but that she is playing a pivotal role in the film.

At the same time, speculations have been rife that the actress has agreed to be part of Virata Parvam 1992, which is said to be directed by Venu Udugula of Needi Naadi Oke Katha fame. Neither Tabu nor the director have spoken about the actress being part of this film. Also, it is said that Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi will be playing lead roles in this film. Well, nothing as of now has been official about the film, except Suresh Babu confirming that he is producing the film. There is a lot of time for the film to go on the floors because Rana has a number of projects in his kitty.

Well, the latest news is that Tabu has walked out of the film due to some reasons and that Nandita Das is going to replace her. Nandita Das has been part of Telugu films for a long time and if the news is true, Virata Parvam is going to mark her comeback to Telugu cinema. This is one rumour that has been doing rounds for a few days. Well, this cannot be taken into consideration because the makers haven't even confirmed that Tabu has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film.

Actress Tabu, who is basking in the success of De De Pyaar De and Andadhun, is pretty much busy in Bollywood too. Learning about her comeback to Telugu cinema, fans of the actress are pretty much happy and are looking forward to watching her on the big screen after more than a decade.

Ala Vaikuntapuram Lo is expected to be released either later this year or early next year. After a short gap, Allu Arjun is back, and this flick has got Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Sushanth and Nivetha Pethuraj are also part of this film.