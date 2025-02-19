Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan are one of the most powerful couples in the sports industry. Sagarika, better known as 'Preeti Sabharwal' of 'Chak De India,' married the star cricketer in 2017. Their intimate wedding took the whole nation by surprise as the couple had not even been spotted together before that.

How the romance blossomed

Now, in a latest interview, Sagarika has spilled the beans on their romance and first few dates. The beautiful actress revealed that during the initial few days of them meeting, Zaheer used to ignore her. She added that he had been told that she was 'that kind of a girl' and thus used to keep his distance from her.

"I think we kept meeting, and he wouldn't even talk to me at first because everyone used to say, 'You know, she's that kind of girl.' I don't know exactly what they meant by that—maybe that you should only talk to her if you are really serious; otherwise, there's no point," the Dildaariyan actress told Bollywood Bubble.

"It was always just a simple 'Hi, hello.' I always thought, 'Oh, he's such a gentleman.' And that was it. But then, obviously, we kept meeting a lot more," Sagarika added.

Angad Bedi played cupid

Further divulging details about their relationship, Ghatge said that it was Angad Bedi who pushed Zaheer to get more involved. She also added that unlike other couples, their dates used to comprise going to watch matches or playing games together. She also mentioned in the same interview that, contrary to his image of 'Mr Cool', Zaheer often loses his cool while gaming. So much so that the actress doesn't even wish to be in the same team as his.

Sagarika and Zaheer got married through a registered wedding in November 2017. The duo then threw a grand reception party that was attended by the who's who of the sports and film industry.