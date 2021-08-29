In what can be termed as one of the most inappropriate knee-jerk reaction to an unfortunate incident like rape, last week Mysuru University issued a circular banning the movement of girl students on the campus after 6.30 pm from August 27 onwards.



After the well-deserved social media uproar and enormous backlash that followed, The University of Mysuru on Saturday rolled back its circular restricting the movement of girl students in the premises of the campus. The Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof G Hemanth Kumar had earlier assured to roll back the circular by Saturday.

The rectifying development also comes in the wake of the diktat issued by Karnataka Minister of Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan. The rolled-back order also contains directions to enhance patrolling and security systems in the university campus.

The bizarre notice



The order, which was issued by the registrar of the university citing security reasons, not just banned the movement of girls within the campus premises but also banned them from sitting anywhere on the campus after the stipulated time period of 6.30 pm.

The original order had been issued after oral instructions by the state police against the backdrop of the gang-rape incident in Mysuru. The order also banned public entry to famous Kukkarahali lake premises after 6.30 p.m. Kukkarahali lake is located adjacent to the Mysuru University campus and is frequented by nature lovers.



Fears loomed large over how the order could set a bad precedence in the name of girls' security. Why bother with protecting the vulnerable when they could be locked up instead? Why bother with punishing the culprit when the potential victims are all tied up?

However, sense prevailed and the state's higher education minister said in a statement, "The Vice Chancellor of the University of Mysuru has withdrawn the circular issued prohibiting the entry of any person into the Kukkarahali lake area after 6.30 p.m and movement of girl students alone in the campus. Had spoken to him regarding this."

He also added, "It is the responsibility of the Vice Chancellor to ensure safety within the campuses. They should best make use of available technology to step up surveillance within the university campuses."

Technology, security staff, law enforcement agencies

It was clearly pointed out to the VC through memes and editorials, how the first set of measures should work towards securing the campus area for girl students. Narayan also mentioned how the VC should take steps like tight patrolling, beefed up vigilance especially during evening hours within the campus.

Gender bias & university hostels across the country

In 2016, Hindu College in Delhi hit the news for its very obvious sexist hostel rules. Apart from the double fees charged from girl students, norms and restrictions on timings, dress code and visitors highlighted the gender difference. Following this, even The National Commission for Women sought a detailed explanation from the authorities.

Moral policing and gender bias are deeply entrenched in institutions of higher education across the country. Ask any girl student who has stayed in a hostel and the deadline '6.30 pm for girls and 9 pm for boys' sounds rather normal than rare.











