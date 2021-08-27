Ramya aka Divya Spandana has penned a letter to express her anguish against victim-blaming culture in rape-related incidents. The actress-turned-politician has urged people not to "turn a blind eye" to the crime against women.

Ramya's Strong Message

On her Facebook page, Ramya wrote, "As women we are always blamed for every crime a man commits on a woman. Whether it is rape or whether he abuses you physically or verbally. We often hear this- It's your fault, you shouldn't have said that, you shouldn't have done that, you shouldn't have worn that, too tight, too short, too showy, too long, you shouldn't have gone out late, shouldn't have gone out at all, you shouldn't have worn make up, why red lipstick, why glitter?

you shouldn't have blinked (?!) you shouldn't have this, you shouldn't have that- why? cos men will be men, we must compromise, we must change, we must adjust, we must put up- NO. NO! Full stop to this nonsense. To be honest, I've done this to myself too and friends. Taken the blame. But you know what? Not any more. Don't turn a blind eye to crimes against women. Speak up. [sic]"

The Shocking Incident

On Tuesday, 24 August, a gang comprising of four or five raped an MBA student in Mysuru. As per the reports, the miscreants spotted the girl with her male friend at a desolate spot near Chamundi Hills. Initially, they wanted to rob them, but two of them took the girl away to another spot to rape her even as her friend helpless watched the heinous crime.

They were admitted to the hospital around 1.30 am after the accusers, who were in an inebriated condition, left them at the isolated place after promising them that they would not file a police complaint over the incident.

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra questioned the timing of the victim's visit to the isolated place. "They should not have gone to that place," he said. Thus facing sharp criticism for trying to blame the victim.