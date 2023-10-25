Amid rumours of former chief minister and senior BJP leader D.V. Sadananda Gowda, considering quitting the party, the leadership has summoned him to New Delhi on Wednesday.

Gowda, who had openly expressed his displeasure regarding BJP's alliance with JD(S), is expected to meet the National President J.P. Nadda and other top leaders.

Recently, Gowda had stated that he was not consulted regarding the alliance with JD (S) party in Karnataka.

According to sources close to him, DyCM and State Congress president D.K. Shivakumar had approached him to join the party ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections.

Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar had also spoken to him. Sources explained that Gowda, once given prominence in the party failed to impress the high command with his performance.

After giving up his CM's post as per the party's instructions, Gowda was given the prestigious Railway ministry in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first cabinet. Later, the ministry was taken back and he was made Union Minister for Law and Justice.

Afterwards, he was made Union Minister for Statistics and Program Implementation. He was made to step down from his post ahead of cabinet reshuffle in July 2021.

Gowda, who represents Bengaluru North Parliamentary seat, came to limelight after taking over as the chief minister after B.S. Yediyurappa was asked to step down following allegations of corruption.

Yediyurappa played a role in Gowda getting the coveted post. However, the sources explain that Gowda joined hands with former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda's family went against Yediyurappa resulting in his ouster.

Presently, Gowda is fearing that he might miss the ticket from Bengaluru North Parliamentary seat from the BJP as it is rumoured that the seat will be given to the JD (S) or independent MP from Mandya Parliamentary seat Sumalatha Ambareesh who will get the ticket from the saffron party.

The sources close to him explain that the disgruntled leader will take a call on joining the Congress after the talks with the party leadership.

(With inputs from IANS)