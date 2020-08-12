The trailer of Sadak 2 starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor, has got 90% more dislikes than likes on YouTube. The makers are also facing the wrath of Hindus for hurting their sentiments.

Sadak 2 is the sequel to the 1991 film Sadak and it marks Mahesh Bhatt's return as a director after 20 years. The movie is scheduled for its OTT release on August 28. Its trailer was to hit the internet on August 11, but it was delayed by a day due to some unknown reasons. Fox Star Hindi has finally released the much-awaited video on its YouTube channel today.

The trailer of Sadak 2 offers clear idea about the story of the movie, which is about how depressed Ravi he helps a young woman's encounter with a godman, who is out to expose this fake guru running an ashram. As per the video, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor's brilliant performances, amazing picturisation and stunning background score are going to be highlights of the movie.

The trailer of Sadak 2 has apparently failed to impress the viewers. Film critic Sumit Kadel tweeted, "#Sadak2Trailer is Terrible .. such a badly cut trailer with absolutely 0 impact. Really disappointing.. #Sadak2."

Rohitt Jaiswal tweeted, "Sadak 2 trailer - MEANINGLESS Film is based on Old concept, fails to give you a feel of a film, looks like a web series, Sanjay dutt the only saving grace.... LET DOWN Thumbs down ...."

Many fans of Sushant Singh Rajput, who recently died by suicide, are upset the nepotism in Bollywood. Ever since his death, they have been trolling Alia Bhatt and other star kids. They have also been running a campaign to boycott the movie Sadak 2, as the fans think that Mahesh Bhatt is responsible for Sushant's death.

Hoori Toori (an admirer of SSR) @Hoori_Toori

Trailer is out .... Don't watch it just give it a bigggggg dislike and make it the most disliked trailer... #SCGiveJusticeToSSR #sadak2trailer

In less than four hours of its release, the trailer of Sadak 2 has received 695,000, which is 90 percent more than its likes (63,000). Sumit Kadel tweeted, "#Sadak2Trailer is on the verge of becoming the most disliked Bollywood film trailer on youtube ever. The Dislikes number has crossed 2 lakhs within hrs & may surpass 1 million mark by tomorrow itself. Really SHOCKING response. #Sadak2."

Besides, many Hindus are upset with Alia Bhatt mouthing an insulting dialogue against Gurus. Rohitt Jaiswal tweeted, "Let me make it more simple for you Mr Mahesh Bhatt... No need to cut or replace the dialouge "In Guruo ke Wajah se maine kisi apne ko khoya" No need to cut the word Guru, just add Maulvi and Padri in that line.. Just add 2 more words in #sadak2trailer... @MaheshNBhatt

Responding to Rohitt, Kangana Ranaut's team tweeted, "Nice observation, can they replace Guru with Maulavi and Kailash scandal with Macca scandal?Does Sadhus lynchings have something to do with these prejudices? Why Pankistani Pimps are allowed to spread religious hate and prejudices in Bharat? -KR #Sadak2 #sadak2trailer."

Axay Patel @akki_dhoni

Feel bad for @DisneyplusHSVIP that they got most disliked trailer bcoz of #AliaBhatt ...I'm not from #BoycottBollywoodFilms gang...if this was road trip movie like znmdb i could have watched it...but its another hindu phobic movie...So big NO from me. Thumbs down #Sadak2 #sadak2trailer

Sumit Kadel tweeted, "Now VHP & more hindus organizations are demanding BAN on the digital release of #Sadak2 as it hurt the religious sentiments of Hindu community. More Trouble mounting for the film, Bhatt saab has done a BLUNDER. Feeling sad for talented actress Alia Bhatt.. #Sadak2Trailer."