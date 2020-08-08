Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput untimely death fans as well the media has been speculating the reasons that led to Sushant hanging himself from the ceiling fan. Amidst the CBI investigation fans are now curious to know the truth behind Rhea Chakraborty and her relationship with Mahesh Bhatt. Considering the viral photos of the two on the internet that narrate a completely different story altogether.

Rhea Chakraborty and Mahesh Bhatt's first meet

Mahesh Bhatt has known Rhea since 2017 when she worked with his brother, Mukesh Bhatt in the movie 'Jalebi'. It is inevitable in the Bhatt family to know every actor/actress working with any of their family members.

What has raised many eyebrows are the cozy pictures of 70-year-old Mahesh Bhatt with 26-year-old Rhea Chakraborty and this is what provokes fans to think of what's exactly cooking between the two.

When Mahesh Bhatt called Sushant Singh Rajput a 'psycho'

Mahesh Bhatt was to make his directorial comeback after 20 years with 'Sadak 2' and he wished to cast Sushant Singh Rajput as the lead but Sushant humbly denied the offer that made Mahesh Bhatt address him as a 'psycho'.

According to KRK, it was only after Mahesh's meeting with Sushant for 'Sadak 2' that he declared him a psycho. Another source has it that Rhea and Sushant broke up just a few weeks before Sushant's suicide. If the rumors are to be believed, Mahesh Bhatt conspired a breakup between Sushant and Rhea. He encouraged Rhea to move out of the relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant's well-wishers who have now come out to talk about Sushant's life have made some shocking revelations about his career and personal life. Some reports suggest that Sushant was made to stay aloof from his family and none from his family knew about what the actor was going through.