The night before Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in his Bandra apartment, the actor had called his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty late at night. But she didn't answer the phone call as she was asleep, told Rhea in her statement to Mumbai police during interrogation.

She had also revealed some lesser-known facts about Sushant's mental health. It was also being said that Rhea used to consult Mahesh Bhatt and the filmmaker had advised her to leave Sushant as she wouldn't be able to do anything to help her. And now, Mahesh Bhatt's associate Suhrita Das's post about Rhea standing firm and strong alongside Sushant in his battle with depression is going viral on social media.

In the long Facebook post, Suhrita, who works Vishesh Films (a film production company owned by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt) spoke about how Rhea used to come running to Mahesh Bhatt's office to seek counsel or speak to the filmmaker over the phone about her struggle with Sushant's depression.

"Dear Rhea,

When the world will be pouring grief for Sushant Singh Rajput and expressing shock and condolence I stand by you firm and strong. Having been a silent spectator to your impossible attempts at trying to keep him together and going.... it is my moral duty as a mother and a citizen of this country to tell once and for all that clinical depression is a catastrophe that medical science has no solution or answer to. Every time you came running to the office to seek counsel from Bhatt Saab or spoke to him on the phone I've seen your journey, your struggle," Suhrita Das wrote on the Facebook post.

Recalling the night when Suhrita saw what Sushant was going through, she said, "Can't forget the evening in Sushant's terrace when it almost felt like everything was normal in the world while deep within he was slipping away. Sir saw that that's why he shared the very words his Master UG told him warning him about Parveen Babi, "walk away or this will take you down under along with." You gave your everything and more, you did more much more than your bit woman. Love you my Jalebi. Stay strong."

Rhea talks about Sushant's battle with depression

During the police interrogation, Rhea had revealed that Sushant never shared anything with her and would isolate himself whenever he was worried. "Sushant was battling his own issues. He never shared anything with me. Whenever he was worried, he used to retreat into his shell and go into isolation. Or he would disappear to his farmhouse in Pawna," Rhea admitted to the police.

She further added, "Our relationship was affecting each other's professional lives. He lost many films due to no reason. Sushant appeared to be in a dilemma. I tried to understand his angst. But he was getting increasingly depressed and then started going to see a psychiatrist. In his last few days, however, Sushant stopped whatever medicines the psychiatrist had put him on."

Rhea clarified that she didn't leave Sushant's house on her own. On June 6, Sushant had asked Rhea to leave their Mont Blanc duplex at Carter Road. Rhea determined Sushant's situation and left without asking any questions thinking that things would be better in the days to come. "I wanted to give him space to think for himself," Rhea said.

Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. It is reported that the actor was going through clinical depression over the past six months or so. The police is currently investigating the case and have recorded statements of over 27 people related to Sushant's death.