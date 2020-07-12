The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's demise is still on. The matter still remains rather unclear as to what led to the actor's drastic step. Even as fans ask for a CBI Enquiry into the actor's death, and political powers join the debate, new details are revealing themselves slowly.

The Mumbai Police has been silent about sensitive details of the investigation to prevent public speculation and rumour-mongering. Now, a media report has emerged about Rhea Chakraborty statement to the police.

SSR asked Rhea to cancel her contract with YRF

Every day new details emerge about Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Now, Subramaniam Swamy too has demanded a CBI enquiry. The Mumbai Police have been investigating the actor's death since mid-June. Even as more people are called to deliver statements and the police meticulously move through the evidence, claims and reports have become a daily parallel universe for the public.

During her statement to the Mumbai Police a few weeks back, Rhea Chakraborty had made a claim Pinkvilla reported, in her statement. Rhea has been one of the key people associated with the case since it emerged. Rhea in her statement reportedly said that Sushant had asked her to cancel her contract with a production house following his fallout with them. The actress left Sushant's house on June 8th on being asked to do so, however, kept in touch with him post that.

It had been reported a few weeks back that the actress had told the Police that the banner Sushant had asked her to stop working with was Yash Raj Films. Rhea Chakraborty's statement to the police lasted 9 hours. The Police also asked YRF to submit copies of their contract with Sushant for the investigation.

The Mumbai Police since then has come out saying that while statements of many close friends, family and those who had been associated with the actor had been questioned, details would be revealed soon. The Police also urged people not to read into social media speculation as much. Much about the actor's death remains unknown and further details from the Police are awaited.