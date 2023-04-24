Vivek Agnihotri is not the one to mince his words. And his latest tweet against featuring sad and depressed looking models, especially in print, has piqued the interest of Twitterati. The Kashmir Files director urged everyone to celebrate India and its cultural richness and not ape the West for such advertisements.

Vivek's tweet

Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to express his displeasure over an eight-page ad featuring models. "On Akshay Tritiya & Eid - festivals of celebration and happiness, 8 pages of fashion ad in TOI (worth millions) but full of lifeless, sad & depressed models. s an advertising professional, I believe, mimicking sad, drugged & depressed lifestyle of the West is a dangerous trend. Pl celebrate India, our festivals, our culture and above all life. Pl share your views," he tweeted.

Disclaimer: the above comment is no way questioning the credibility of Sabyasachi as a designer and his talent. It’s only about this new negative trend in advertising. And I have made this comment as a trained advertising professional. For the first lesson in advertising is… — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 22, 2023

However, Agnihotri soon tweeted a disclaimer saying that his tweet was in no way questioning the talent of designer Sabyasachi. He emphasized on the negative trend in advertising.

"Disclaimer: the above comment is no way questioning the credibility of Sabyasachi as a designer and his talent. It's only about this new negative trend in advertising. And I have made this comment as a trained advertising professional. For the first lesson in advertising is 'consumer delight'," he went on to add.