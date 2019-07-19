The Congress-JD(S) battle against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka does not seem to be ending even as Chief Minister Kumaraswamy moved the motion of confidence in the Assembly on Thursday.

As the coalition government is falling, the JD(S) has resorted to homas, yagnas and other special prayers for the survival of the government. JD(S) supremo HD Devegowda, his son Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and minister HD Revanna have been doing sacred rituals. They were advised by their astrologers to stall the vote of trust till Tuesday for the government to have clear grounds.

According to reports, the Gowda family has been conducting poojas at their residence for the stability of the government. Minister Revanna has been on a temple spree since the resignation of the dissident MLAs who are likely to join the saffron camp and give momentum to the BJP.

Revanna, who is well known for his odd beliefs and superstitions, has made multiple temple visits. He was spotted walking barefoot in the temple towns of Sringeri and Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), praying for the longevity of the government, reported TOI.

The BJP chief, BS Yeddyurappa, is also not behind in pleasing the gods for the lotus to bloom in the state. He has reportedly consulted various astrologers seeking advice for the auspicious time to take over the CM's throne.

Yeddyurappa performed Ati Rudra Maha Yaga in Gavi Gangadhareshwara temple, Bengaluru, on Wednesday to imbibe powers of invincibility. He also performed a Grahana Mukti Yaga, to remove all obstacles in his path. He has been advised by the astrologers to finish all political work needed for his re-entry by Sunday, added TOI.

BJP Karnataka MP Shobha Karandlaje climbed 1001 steps on Friday of Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple to pray for BS Yeddyurappa to become the next Chief Minister of the state.