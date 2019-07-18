Uncertainty looms over the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government ahead of the crucial trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday, July 18. The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered that the 15 rebel MLAs cannot be compelled to attend the Assembly proceedings.
The top court also gave liberty to the Speaker to decide on resignation of the 15 rebel MLAs within any time frame. The SC said that the assembly Speaker should decide on the resignation of 15 rebel MLAs without being influenced by observations made by the court.
After the court's verdict, former Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa said, "Kumaraswamy has lost his mandate and he doesn't command a majority. Therefore, he must resign tomorrow. This is a victory of the Constitution and democracy. It is a moral victory for the rebel MLAs."
The rebel MLAs said that they stand by their decision and there is no question of going back.
Here are the live updates on the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka:
Live Updates
"I will prove my majority" claimed CM Kumaraswamy
Kumaraswamy said that most MLAs are happy with his government and he will prove the majority in the Assembly. He added that he has trust in the Speaker. "Our duty to follow the Constitution," said CM.
Why is opposition in a hurry, asks Kumaraswamy
CM Kumaraswamy asked the BJP why do they want to finish the discussion today. "We have not yet discussed the reasons for which we have to face the trust vote. I will not speak about the court order but they have even raised doubts about you [Speaker]," said Kumaraswamy.
Opposition trying to topple my government - CM Kumaraswamy
CM HD Kumaraswamy said during the trust vote discussion that his government has faced many challenged with the opposition trying to topple his government. "Have worked very hard during my term and this government is ready to face more challenges," he said.
Two Congress MLAs not present in the House
It would be in favour of Congress-JD(S) if the motion is not put to vote today. It was speculated that the alliance is banking on turning the two Independent MLAs who are in Bengaluru on their side.
Trust vote debate begins
A discussion on the confidence motion will take place after which the Speaker will the motion to vote.
BSP MLA to abstain from floor test
The lone Bahujan Samaj Party MLA, N Mahesh, said he will abstain from participating in the floor test, reported Times of India.
CM HD Kumaraswamy arrives at Vidhana Soudha
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister, HD Kumaraswamy arrives at Vidhana Soudha, his government will face floor test today. pic.twitter.com/JEbVLOumKy— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019
Verdict is encroaching upon the rights of the legislature - Dinesh Gundu Rao
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao took to Twitter to call the SC verdict a "bad judgment".
The #SupremeCourt verdict is now encroaching upon the rights of the Legislature.— Dinesh Gundu Rao / ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ (@dineshgrao) July 17, 2019
This is a bad judgement which seems to protect the defectors and encourages horse trading and also violating the doctrine of separation of powers.#KarnatakaPoliticalCrisis
There is no doubt that their motion will be defeated - BJP State President BS Yeddyurappa
"We are 101 per cent confident. They are less than 100, we are 105. There is no doubt that their motion will be defeated," said Yeddyurappa at Vidhana Soudha.
BJP State President BS Yeddyurappa & BJP MLAs arrive at Vidhana Soudha
Karnataka: BJP State President BS Yeddyurappa & BJP MLAs arrive at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Karnataka government will be facing floor test today. pic.twitter.com/MBvwjqz7L4— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019
Status of coalition in the state
The coalition strength in the state is 116 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37 and the BSP-1), besides the Speaker. If the Speaker accepts the resignations of the 16 MLAs, the tally will reduce to 100, in the 224 member assembly.
Section 144 imposed around the Vidhana Soudha
According to India Today, Section 144 has been imposed around 2 km radius of the Vidhan Soudha ahead of the high-drama trust vote at 11 am today.
Congress leader claims the coalition will win trust vote
The Trust Vote proceedings begin in Karnataka Assembly today.— Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) July 18, 2019
Numbers as of now:
INC + JDS : 102
BJP + Independents : 107
Majority needed : 106
-> 2 Independents are highly volatile
-> Many @INCIndia MLAs to come back and support the vote taking it above majority
Congress MLA Shrimant Patil goes missing
Congress MLA Shrimant Balasaheb Patil went missing from the resort ahead of the trust vote in Karnataka assembly. He was last seen in the resort at around 8 pm, reported India Today.
Rebel Karnataka MLAs still bound by Assembly rules
"Speaker has clarified that the members were bound to adhere to the rules of the Assembly and had to seek permission to remain absent," Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Krishna Byre Gowda was quoted as saying by The Hindu.
Cong MLA Ramalinga Reddy: Will withdraw resignation
Hours before the floor test, Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday said he has decided to withdraw his resignation from the Assembly and will vote in favour of the trust vote to be sought by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.