Uncertainty looms over the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government ahead of the crucial trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday, July 18. The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered that the 15 rebel MLAs cannot be compelled to attend the Assembly proceedings.

The top court also gave liberty to the Speaker to decide on resignation of the 15 rebel MLAs within any time frame. The SC said that the assembly Speaker should decide on the resignation of 15 rebel MLAs without being influenced by observations made by the court.

After the court's verdict, former Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa said, "Kumaraswamy has lost his mandate and he doesn't command a majority. Therefore, he must resign tomorrow. This is a victory of the Constitution and democracy. It is a moral victory for the rebel MLAs."

The rebel MLAs said that they stand by their decision and there is no question of going back.

Here are the live updates on the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka:

